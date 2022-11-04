Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Roosevelt County Courthouse closed today due to overnight water leak

The Roosevelt County Courthouse will be closed today, Nov. 4 due to a water leak that happened...
The Roosevelt County Courthouse will be closed today, Nov. 4 due to a water leak that happened overnight.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Roosevelt County Courthouse will be closed today, Nov. 4 due to a water leak that happened overnight.

All other County offices will be open for business today during regular hours.

Early voting will be available at the Jake Lopez Building from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. today, and from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The Courthouse will be open tomorrow for early voting from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Public restrooms may not be available at the Courthouse.

For more information from the County, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash resulting a man dead and three injured near Hereford.
Dimmitt man dead, 3 injured after crash near Hereford
Police are investigating fake checks that Amarillo men have tried to use at banks in Clovis.
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
A video in North Dakota shows trick-or-treaters paying it forward by helping fill an empty...
CUTE VIDEO: Trick-or-treaters pay it forward, fill empty candy bowl on Halloween night
First Alert ALL CLEAR
FIRST ALERT: ALL CLEAR for possible severe storms
A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died after colliding with a tree on his way to report for...
Officials: Cannon Air Force Base Airman dies from crash on his way to report for duty

Latest News

Northern Lights in Iceland
Good News: Dave takes Icelandic trek to seek out the northern lights
Amarillo Police Department is warning drivers about the dangers of stopping in the roadway to...
Amarillo police: Donating money to people on roadways could cause wrecks
Police are investigating fake checks that Amarillo men have tried to use at banks in Clovis.
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
Second "Story Walk" coming soon to Amarillo.
‘It encourages literacy and exercise’: An Eagle Scout and the Amarillo Public Library partner to bring the city a 2nd ‘Story Walk’