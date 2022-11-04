Roosevelt County Courthouse closed today due to overnight water leak

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Roosevelt County Courthouse will be closed today, Nov. 4 due to a water leak that happened overnight.

All other County offices will be open for business today during regular hours.

Early voting will be available at the Jake Lopez Building from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. today, and from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The Courthouse will be open tomorrow for early voting from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Public restrooms may not be available at the Courthouse.

