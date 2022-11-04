Who's Hiring?
Panhandle Community Services & Amarillo Public Libraries helps man survive by assisting with health insurance

The Panhandle Community Services and Amarillo Public Libraries are coming together to help uninsured individuals get covered.
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Community Services and Amarillo Public Libraries are coming together to help uninsured individuals get covered.

Certified health care navigators will be available to assist with applying, enrolling, and understanding Medicaid and Marketplace health insurance.

Tracy Lee of Panhandle Community Services says the community should take advantage of this opportunity.

“It’s important to have health insurance just because people are getting ill, and they are not able to go to the doctor or they’ll end up in the emergency room with a really high bill that you know they cant pay.”

One Amarillo woman says, if it weren’t for this assistance, her brother may not be alive today.

“A couple of weeks ago, one of my siblings had ended up in the hospital. We weren’t sure if he was going to make it or not. He was going to need a liver transplant most likely. Without insurance, we can get him on that,” says Amanda Ramos.

“I came to one of our health navigators, which was Tracy and she helped me get him covered. He is able to get all his medicines as of now and start going to the doctor to for all his visits that he does have to have,” says Ramos.

The first of these events will be this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the north branch. If you are unable to attend, you can call to set up an appointment with Panhandle Community Services.

Over the next three months Panhandle Community Services will be going around Amarillo to public libraries to assist you with your health insurance needs.

For more information on these events, click here.

