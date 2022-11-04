Who's Hiring?
Palo Duro facing must win against Plainview to make playoffs for first time since 2014

By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons are preparing for a must win this week. A matchup with Plainview would get Palo Duro into the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Plainview will be playing with the same goal in mind as the winner of the game will get the final spot in the postseason in their district.

Palo Duro head coach Eric Mims highlighted what a postseason berth would mean for the program and his seniors.

“It would be amazing.” Mims said. “Our record doesn’t necessarily light the world on fire, but when you’re in a six-team district and you end up with the four spot by winning two of those district games, were excited about the opportunity. It’s something that when I came into the program was our goal last year and it would be great to achieve it this year. Our seniors really deserve it. We put a lot on their plate and I’d love for those guys to get to experience a taste of the postseason.”

The game will be played in Plainview on Friday night. You can catch the audio broadcast of that game on tpsnsports.com.

