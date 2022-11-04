Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Official: Man who made synagogue threat has been identified

FBI sends warning to synagogues in New Jersey, saying there are credible threats to the places of worship. (NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY LLC, TWITTER, FBI NETWORK, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A law enforcement official says that federal agents have identified the man they believe posted a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey but that they do not believe he was planning to carry out a specific plot.

The official said Friday that the man was questioned by law enforcement and told agents he had been bullied in the past and harbored anger toward Jewish people.

His name has not been released.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity and could not discuss details of the investigation publicly.

The FBI on Thursday said it had received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey.

The warning prompted some municipalities to send extra police officers to guard houses of worship.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash resulting a man dead and three injured near Hereford.
Dimmitt man dead, 3 injured after crash near Hereford
Police are investigating fake checks that Amarillo men have tried to use at banks in Clovis.
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
A video in North Dakota shows trick-or-treaters paying it forward by helping fill an empty...
CUTE VIDEO: Trick-or-treaters pay it forward, fill empty candy bowl on Halloween night
First Alert ALL CLEAR
FIRST ALERT: ALL CLEAR for possible severe storms
A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died after colliding with a tree on his way to report for...
Officials: Cannon Air Force Base Airman dies from crash on his way to report for duty

Latest News

Danylo, 17 has an online biology lesson by candlelight in the village of Start Petrivtsi close...
Ukraine’s president accuses Russia of ‘energy terrorism’
Student Crime Stoppers still looking for tips in Avondale shooting
Student Crime Stoppers still looking for tips in Avondale shooting
Student Crime Stoppers still looking for tips in Avondale shooting
Student Crime Stoppers still looking for tips in Avondale shooting
Twitter Headquarters is shown in San Francisco.
Elon Musk begins Twitter layoffs, faces lawsuit