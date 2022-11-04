Who's Hiring?
Major Cooldown

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some 'Good News' for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After we see storms move out of the area later this morning, temperatures will steadily cool down behind the front. Some wraparound moisture is possible, so a couple of showers/snow showers can’t be ruled out for the day today, otherwise we will mostly see clearing conditions. For tonight, we will drop down to right around 30 degrees, possibly seeing our first freeze of the fall. Temperatures will warm back up for the weekend with highs in the low 60′s and mid 70′s.

