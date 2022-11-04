Major Cooldown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After we see storms move out of the area later this morning, temperatures will steadily cool down behind the front. Some wraparound moisture is possible, so a couple of showers/snow showers can’t be ruled out for the day today, otherwise we will mostly see clearing conditions. For tonight, we will drop down to right around 30 degrees, possibly seeing our first freeze of the fall. Temperatures will warm back up for the weekend with highs in the low 60′s and mid 70′s.

