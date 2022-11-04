Game of the Week: Sunray vs. Vega

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the high school football season is coming to an end, the games are only getting more important. From here on out it’s win or go home for some schools.

Teams are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive, for seeding, and for district titles. The latter of those factors is the case with our game of the week: Sunray at Vega.

Everything has been leading up to this matchup. Both undefeated in district closing this season with more than just bragging rights on the line.

“Any time you put yourself in a position to win a district championship, you’re playing for it on the last week of the season, that’s an exciting time.” Vega football head coach Jason Porton. “It’s an exciting time here in Vega. Community’s excited, kids are excited.”

One of the players everyone will have their eye on is Sunray’s star sophomore quarterback Armando Lujan. Lujan is putting up insane numbers this year.

Over 3000 passing yards. over 600 rushing yards, and 50 total touchdowns.

“Well, their quarterback is one of the top quarterbacks in the state of Texas. Not just this area, but the state of Texas.” Coach Porton said. “He’s making some throws, touch passes that are over linebackers, in front of safeties, but the thing about it is he hurts you with his feet too.”

Vega’s defense will present a monstrous challenge for Lujan and company. The unit has allowed 6 or fewer points in three straight games.

“There’s really no better feeling than going into this game and having to get amped up” Porton said. “Because you know from here on out you’re gonna have to get amped up every friday night and you do anyway but this has a playoff feel to it.”

It all comes down to this. Friday night. Winner takes the title. Then, it’s playoff time.

