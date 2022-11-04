Who's Hiring?
Elon Musk begins Twitter layoffs, faces lawsuit

Layoffs loom at Lyft and Twitter. (Source: CNN/GETTY IMAGES/TWITTER)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) - Elon Musk will begin laying off Twitter employees Friday morning, according to a staff email.

But a class-action lawsuit is already pushing back on that decision.

The lawsuit filed behalf of Twitter employees alleges the social media company is in violation of the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

The WARN Act requires that an employer with more than 100 employees must provide 60 days advanced written notice before a mass layoff.

Elon Musk has been the head of Twitter for only a few days and big changes are already underway. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES, @ELONMUSK/TWITTER, TWITTER, KGO)

According to a memo sent to staff Thursday, Twitter employees will receive a notice by noon Eastern Friday that informs them of their job status.

The social media platform’s San Francisco headquarters will be temporarily closed to help ensure the safety of employees and its computer servers.

At one point during his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, Musk had indicated that he would lay off up to half of the platform’s employees.

CNN has reached out to twitter for comment on the lawsuit but has not heard back yet.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

