Donations needed for animals at Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is asking for donations to gift their animals.

The shelter is always seeking physical donations of:

Bleach/laundry detergent

Paper towels

Cat litter

Clean blankets and towels

Non-broken kennels and carriers

Newspaper

Cat/kitten food and treats

Dog/puppy food and treats

Toys

To donate, click here.

