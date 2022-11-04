Donations needed for animals at Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is asking for donations to gift their animals.
The shelter is always seeking physical donations of:
- Bleach/laundry detergent
- Paper towels
- Cat litter
- Clean blankets and towels
- Non-broken kennels and carriers
- Newspaper
- Cat/kitten food and treats
- Dog/puppy food and treats
- Toys
To donate, click here.
