Donations needed for animals at Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare

The Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is asking for donations to gift their animals.
The Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is asking for donations to gift their animals.(AAMW)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is asking for donations to gift their animals.

The shelter is always seeking physical donations of:

  • Bleach/laundry detergent
  • Paper towels
  • Cat litter
  • Clean blankets and towels
  • Non-broken kennels and carriers
  • Newspaper
  • Cat/kitten food and treats
  • Dog/puppy food and treats
  • Toys

To donate, click here.

