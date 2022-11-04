Who's Hiring?
Canyon high school bands to perform and celebrate state competition on Monday

Canyon high school bands will perform to celebrate the State Marching Contest on Monday....
Canyon high school bands will perform to celebrate the State Marching Contest on Monday. (Source: KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon high school bands will perform to celebrate the State Marching Contest on Monday.

Canyon Independent School District Band Programs competed at the Area Marching Contest last weekend, where they placed in the top three. They will advance to state now.

West Plains placed first, Randall placed second and Canyon placed third.

Here is the schedule of when they will perform on Monday:

  • 7:00 p.m. - Canyon Band
  • 7:15 p.m. - Randall Band
  • 7:30 p.m. West Plains Band
  • 7:45 p.m. - Senior Walk

