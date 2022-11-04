Who's Hiring?
VIDEO: Canyon can get share of district title with win over Pampa
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles have a lot on the line this week. With the Randall Raiders loss to Hereford last Friday, that opens the door for Canyon to get a share of the district title with a win over Pampa.

The Harvesters come into the game off an open week with a 1-2 record in district with that lone win coming against Hereford. However, they’re averaging the most points per game in the district during district play. Canyon head coach Todd Winfrey isn’t taking that potent offense and star running back Max Neif lightly.

“That offense pampa has is special.” Winfrey said. “I mean, they’re really good. They had Randall down. They went toe to toe with Dumas. You show them the film and realize, yeah, this running back doesn’t play like a freshman. It’s a potent offense and it’s scary. Y’all have been there. Y’all know what it’s like in pampa and it’s like a circus over there. Their fans are rowdy, and they’re bought in and they bleed green like we bleed purple and so it’ll be a neat atmosphere and we’ve gotta handle that. I think the weather’s gonna be a factor. So, it’ll be just another great Friday night game.”

Coach Winfrey was then asked a follow up question from TPSN’s Mike Roden on whether or not he’s expecting a shootout like last year.

“God, i hope not!” Winfrey said. “I don’t know if I can take another one of those!”

That shootout ended in a 75-60 Canyon win. Coach Winfrey says as far as he knows that is the school record for most points by a Canyon football team in a single game. It’s also Pampa’s highest scoring game of the last two years. Pampa could still miss the playoffs if they lose and Hereford beats Dumas.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

