Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Canyon Athletes Win Gold at the UIL State Cross Country Meet

Canyon boys win the 4A state cross country championship
Canyon boys win the 4A state cross country championship(Canyon ISD Athletics)
By Mike Roden
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Avery Brown of Canyon won a girls’ individual gold medal while the Canyon boys’ team finished first today at the UIL State Cross Country Championships in Round Rock, Texas.

Brown came from third place to first as the competitors neared the finish line of the girls’ race to snag the gold medal in a thrilling race.

Her teammate, Abree Winfrey, came in 7th. As a team, the Lady Eagles finished 4th overall.

The Canyon boys won their first cross country trophy since 1995.

Alex Niemiec led the Eagles individually with a fourth-place finish, as Canyon claimed four of the top 15 positions.

The Randall girls’ team also had a strong showing, coming in 3rd overall.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash resulting a man dead and three injured near Hereford.
Dimmitt man dead, 3 injured after crash near Hereford
Police are investigating fake checks that Amarillo men have tried to use at banks in Clovis.
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
A video in North Dakota shows trick-or-treaters paying it forward by helping fill an empty...
CUTE VIDEO: Trick-or-treaters pay it forward, fill empty candy bowl on Halloween night
First Alert ALL CLEAR
ALL CLEAR: Severe threat gone, now watching for a freeze
A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died after colliding with a tree on his way to report for...
Officials: Cannon Air Force Base Airman dies from crash on his way to report for duty

Latest News

The Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is asking for donations to gift their animals.
Donations needed for animals at Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare
Canyon high school bands will perform to celebrate the State Marching Contest on Monday....
Canyon high school bands to perform and celebrate state competition on Monday
Roosevelt County has placed a boil water notice today due to the water outage on Nov. 2.
Roosevelt County has placed a boil water notice after water restored in Portales
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
A judge has sentenced Katie Quackenbush to unsupervised probation for reckless endangerment,...
Former Amarillo woman sentenced to unsupervised probation for case of shooting homeless man