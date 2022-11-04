Canyon Athletes Win Gold at the UIL State Cross Country Meet

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Avery Brown of Canyon won a girls’ individual gold medal while the Canyon boys’ team finished first today at the UIL State Cross Country Championships in Round Rock, Texas.

Brown came from third place to first as the competitors neared the finish line of the girls’ race to snag the gold medal in a thrilling race.

Her teammate, Abree Winfrey, came in 7th. As a team, the Lady Eagles finished 4th overall.

The Canyon boys won their first cross country trophy since 1995.

Alex Niemiec led the Eagles individually with a fourth-place finish, as Canyon claimed four of the top 15 positions.

The Randall girls’ team also had a strong showing, coming in 3rd overall.

