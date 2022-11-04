Who's Hiring?
Amarillo High Sandies volleyball coach speaks on advancing to area round

VIDEO: Amarillo High Sandies volleyball coach speaks on advancing to area round
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - All four AISD volleyball teams made the playoffs but now only one remains.

The Amarillo High Sandies took care of business in the bi-district round on Tuesday against Abilene Cooper 3 sets to none. Now, they prepare for the area rond and a matchup with El Paso Jefferson.

“Jefferson will be good.” Sandies coach Mike Moffitt told reporters on Wednesday. “They’ve got a great record and really good defensively... Similar to us, like usually we’re the smaller team and we’ve been that way all year and this is gonna be one of the rare occasions where we’re going to be a little but of a bigger team. We’ve got some size advantages, but they’ve got a couple of really dynamic players that they run out of the middle and then they just are really good defensively and they are really low error so it’s gonna be one of those things that we need to play to win instead of trying to be safe.”

That game will be played at Midland Christian at 5 o’clock on Friday. If Amarillo High advances, next week they’ll go to the regional quarterfinals and take on the winner of the matchup between Lubbock Cooper and Burges.

