AFD fully staffed for the first time in 4 years, plans to add 14th fire station

By Nicole Williams
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is seeing stress relief after hiring 19 firefighters from their first year academy, saying it was a success.

“It feels really good to be back to full staff for the first time since 2019. Our firefighters have been working a lot. Picking up overtime shifts, call back shifts, and filling in for each other, so this is a very good moment,” said Jeff Justus, PIO for AFD.

AFD says with the added 19 firefighters, stress will be reduced on many especially going into fire season this winter.

“They worked 24 hour shifts already so to have to come in and work a 48 hour or even at times 72 hour shift can be very stressful on someone, especially during the winter months when we have all these fires going on. Last winter we average six fires a day. That means potentially fighting 30 fires in a few days time and that’s a lot of stress for somebody to endure,” said Justus.

AFD is also adding a 14th fire station in the medical district area, is adding more firefighters and is expanding their coverage.

“Currently we only have 13 fire stations, so this would add an additional district or fire station to our capabilities,” said Justus.

The new fire station will also help reduce some stress on firefighters as well as cut down on response time.

It will be in the medical center district, but AFD does not have an exact location.

AFD will also hold its second first year academy in January, and plan on having an additional 30 cadets to fill the new station.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

