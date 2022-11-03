Watching Storms Tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -We’ll see warm and breezy conditions today, with highs in the low 70′s and winds anywhere from 20-30 mph, with some locally higher wind gusts certainly possible. Our eye turns to tonight where there is a slight risk for a severe storm or two to pop up, especially the further southeast in the region you are. Things quiet down tomorrow however, with highs only in the low 50′s and the chance for a stray shower or two to stick around, especially in the morning.

