The United family to host two-day holiday hiring event

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family is set to host a two-day holiday hiring event beginning Nov. 4 and continuing through Nov. 5.

The event will go from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday and from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at any United Family location.

Prospective team members can text “UNITEDJOBS” or “MARKETSTREETJOBS” or “AMIGOSJOBS” to 433-00 to apply or they can just show up to any store location for an on-the-spot during the two-day hiring event.

Full-time and part-time positions are available with shifts starting as soon as next week.

“There has neven been a better time to join The United Family,” said Shannon Miller, executive vice president of talent management for The United Family. “We have oppotunities all across our company for people to take advantage of. Whether you are looking for a part-time job for a little extra money over the holiday season or a long-term job, we have options for you! We would love to have you on our team.”

Additionally, new team members will have opportunities to access benefits like grocery discounts, weekly pay, flexible schedules and more.

