Tomorrow is the last day to register for preschool program at the Amarillo Zoo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tomorrow is the last day to register preschoolers into an education program at the Amarillo Zoo.

The Animal and Environmental Preschool Program is designed to connect children to nature through hands-on activities, animal encounters, and inquiry-based learning.

The program is six weeks long and is for ages three to five. Children will meet once a week on a designated day and time.

The program is $100. To register, click here.

