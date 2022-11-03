Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Tomorrow is the last day to register for preschool program at the Amarillo Zoo

Tomorrow is the last day to register preschoolers into an education program at the Amarillo Zoo.
Tomorrow is the last day to register preschoolers into an education program at the Amarillo Zoo.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tomorrow is the last day to register preschoolers into an education program at the Amarillo Zoo.

The Animal and Environmental Preschool Program is designed to connect children to nature through hands-on activities, animal encounters, and inquiry-based learning.

The program is six weeks long and is for ages three to five. Children will meet once a week on a designated day and time.

The program is $100. To register, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amarillo man was killed in a crash in Crosby County early Wednesday morning.
Amarillo man killed in Crosby County crash
Late Saturday night on 15th and Cleveland, Jesus Gonzalez got into a car accident. When he got...
‘He didn’t deserve this at all’: APD continues to search for suspect after man was shot in the neck
Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo has released more information to help identify the suspect...
Student Crime Stoppers: More information provided to help identify Avondale Elementary suspect
A man has died after being hit by a train late last night.
West Texas A&M University releases statement on student hit by train
A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died from a crash on the east side of Curry County.
Officials: Cannon Air Force Base Airman killed in crash

Latest News

Carpet Tech collected about 500 cans of soup to donate to Meals on Wheels.
Carpet Tech collects 500 cans of soup to donate to Meals on Wheels
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
The Amarillo Public Library will be offering free vaccines for COVID-19 at various clinics....
Amarillo Public Library offering free COVID-19 vaccines
The United Family is set to host a two-day holiday hiring event beginning Nov. 4 and continuing...
The United family to host two-day holiday hiring event