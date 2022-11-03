Who's Hiring?
Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center hosting lecture this weekend

The next installment of lectures at the Panhandle War Memorial is this weekend.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The next installment of lectures at the Panhandle War Memorial is this weekend.

The lecture/seminar will be on Saturday November 5, at 1:30 p.m. It will be presented by Cpl. Don Roden United States Marine Veteran who served in Vietnam during the beginning of the Tet Offensive in 1968.

Assigned to F Company, 3rd Battalion 27th Marines, 5th Marine Division Don was one of the estimated 700 Tunnel Rats that served in Vietnam.

Their mission was to dispatch any enemy soldiers they found inside, or recover any useful materials left behind.

They are held at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center, 4111 S. Georgia, at 1:30 p.m. Snacks are available to the attendees.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

