ROOSEVELT COUNY, N.M. (KFDA) - All non-essential County offices will be closed today, Nov. 3, due to a water shutdown in the city of Portales.

County offices will reopen with normal business hours once water service is restored.

The City of Portales is working to repair the water leak and the County is on standby to help.

