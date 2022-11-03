Project Clean-Up: More trash picked up in San Jacinto neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s Project Clean-Up, we tackle more trash in the San Jacinto neighborhood.

This is the fourth trip to this area and still, there are more mattresses, couches and trash to clean up.

Fuller & Sons Construction loaded up the large items and gathered he rash to place in the roll-offs.

The crews took all of the trash to the roll-offs at the San Jacinto park.

The community can always take items to these locations where the roll-off dumpsters are at.

The more trash picked helps clean up Amarillo.

To submit a roll-off trash collection area in the Amarillo area, click here.

