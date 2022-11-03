Polls are open: Last day for early voting is tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tomorrow is the final day for early voting for the Nov. 8 elections.

Ballots will be open until 7:00 p.m. across the Texas Panhandle.

Compared to the last midterm election in 2018, early voting numbers in Potter and Randall counties are down for in-person voting.

Randall County so far is reporting in-person voting is down 15 percent.

“We were prepared for an influx of voters, the most we’ve ever had in a midterm election and that just hasn’t happened, so I do hope that the rest of this day and tomorrow we get those voters to come out and cast a ballot,” said Randall County Elections Administrator Shannon Lackey.

