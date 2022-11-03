Who's Hiring?
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis

Police are investigating fake checks that Amarillo men have tried to use at banks in Clovis.
Police are investigating fake checks that Amarillo men have tried to use at banks in Clovis.(Source: Gray News)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis.

Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks.

The fake checks have real local businesses listed on hem along with the businesses’ account numbers.

Police want the public to be aware of the fraudulent activity.

They said three different males from Amarillo have either tried to, or have successfully cashed checks at the banks.

Police are investigating these cases and some of the people involved have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at (575) 769-1921.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

