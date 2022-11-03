Who's Hiring?
Over 800 animals received free microchips from Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare(City of Amarillo)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare has microchipped more than 800 animals, free of charge.

Throughout October, a total of 809 animals were microchipped by AAMW as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s Fund organization.

“This was a very successful project, and Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare was glad to provide this important service to pets and pet owners in Amarillo,” said AAMW Assistant Director Kris Shaffer. “Microchipping is super helpful in reuniting lost animals with their owners in a quick and convenient way. In addition, microchipping helps reduce the number of animals at the shelter because lost animals can potentially be returned to their owners before being taken to the shelter.

Cinergy Entertainment participated by providing a prize to the AAMW officer who microchipped the highest number of animals.

