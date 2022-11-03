Who's Hiring?
Officials: Cannon Air Force Base Airman dies from crash on his way to report for duty

A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died after colliding with a tree on his way to report for...
A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died after colliding with a tree on his way to report for duty, Wednesday morning.(Gray News, file image)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died after colliding with a tree on his way to report for duty, Wednesday morning.

According to officials, on Wednesday, at around 4:40 a.m., Curry County deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on the west side of Clovis.

Officials say, 20-year-old Shaun McNair was traveling west on US 60/84 near the intersection and left the roadway, colliding with a tree and then overturned.

McNair died on scene.

Officials say McNair was the only person in the car in route to Cannon Air Force Base to report for duty.

The investigation is ongoing.

Press Release Fatal Motor-Vehicle Crash, November 2, 2022 On Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 4:40 am, Curry County...

Posted by Curry County, NM on Thursday, November 3, 2022

