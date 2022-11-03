Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Law enforcement investigating after Perryton ISD student brings gun onto school bus

Law enforcement is investigating after a student from Perryton ISD brought a gun on the school...
Law enforcement is investigating after a student from Perryton ISD brought a gun on the school bus.(Perryton ISD)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement is investigating after a student from Perryton ISD brought a gun on the school bus.

According to the release, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, a Perryton ISD student brought a gun onto the bus and a student saw it.

The release says, law enforcement is involved and it is a ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amarillo man was killed in a crash in Crosby County early Wednesday morning.
Amarillo man killed in Crosby County crash
Late Saturday night on 15th and Cleveland, Jesus Gonzalez got into a car accident. When he got...
‘He didn’t deserve this at all’: APD continues to search for suspect after man was shot in the neck
Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo has released more information to help identify the suspect...
Student Crime Stoppers: More information provided to help identify Avondale Elementary suspect
A man has died after being hit by a train late last night.
West Texas A&M University releases statement on student hit by train
A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died from a crash on the east side of Curry County.
Officials: Cannon Air Force Base Airman killed in crash

Latest News

All non-essential County offices will be closed today, Nov. 3, due to a water shutdown in the...
Roosevelt County non-essential offices closed due to water shutdown
Amarillo Connected network currently being built for broadband connectivity
Amarillo Connected network currently being built for broadband connectivity
A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died after colliding with a tree on his way to report for...
Officials: Cannon Air Force Base Airman dies from crash on his way to report for duty
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare
Over 800 animals received free microchips from Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare