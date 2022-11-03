Law enforcement investigating after Perryton ISD student brings gun onto school bus
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement is investigating after a student from Perryton ISD brought a gun on the school bus.
According to the release, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, a Perryton ISD student brought a gun onto the bus and a student saw it.
The release says, law enforcement is involved and it is a ongoing investigation.
