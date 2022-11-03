Who's Hiring?
‘It encourages literacy and exercise’: An Eagle Scout and the Amarillo Public Library partner to bring the city a 2nd ‘Story Walk’

Second "Story Walk" coming soon to Amarillo.
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Eagle Scout and the Amarillo Public Library are partnering to bring the yellow city a second story walk.

“This one is at the park the other one is at the zoo they have a lot of similarities. They are both 17 panels long so we can interchange the stories,” says Krystal Groneman, early literacy librarian at the Amarillo Public Library.

Books will be de-constructed so two pages of the book can be presented per panel and placed in between plexi-glass. The first storybook, that was picked by Eagle Scout Layton Lutz, will be Margaret Wise Brown’s “Big Red Barn.”

Groneman says this location was chosen because of the high rate of traffic the park see’s and it is already offering educational benefits.

“Any time they come to the park they are more than welcome to visit the story walk. We are super blessed to have two story walks now, we were really excited when we got the opportunity to do the first one and with Layton coming in excited about this project it was like ‘yes,’” says Groneman.

The storybook display will be changed monthly and should be ready for public enjoyment soon.

“It just encourages people to read and they get out in a different environment so it encourages literacy and exercise,” says Groneman.

The second story walk is located in Medical Center Park in between the splash park and the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

