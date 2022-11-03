Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

GRAPHIC: Bodycam video released from deadly hospital shooting

GRAPHIC WARNING: Bodycam reveals new look at the deadly violence at a Dallas hospital last month.
GRAPHIC WARNING: Bodycam reveals new look at the deadly violence at a Dallas hospital last month.
By KTVT staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KTVT) - On Wednesday, Dallas police released video of the deadly chaos and violence that erupted inside Methodist Dallas Medical Center last month.

A gunman shot and killed two health care workers. Authorities call it capital murder.

Suspect Nestor Hernandez, seen in surveillance video, entered the labor and delivery unit.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video in this story contains content that some may find disturbing.

GRAPHIC WARNING. Source: KTVT/METHODIST DALLAS MEDICAL CENTER/GHANAWEB.COM/DALLAS POLICE DEPARTMENT/CNN

Social worker Jacqueline Pokuaa and nurse Katie Flowers were both shot and killed.

Some of the released video has been blurred, but it documents the moments the suspect started shooting.

The video was recorded by hospital police Sgt. Robert Rangel’s bodycam.

Police claimed Hernandez had pistol-whipped his girlfriend, who had given birth at the hospital the day before this attack.

“Throw that gun outside, partner. Come on, work with me,” Rangel said.

Rangel fired one shot, hitting Hernandez. For the next 15 minutes, he tried to get Hernandez to surrender.

“Come out, over here. Please come out. Come outside,” Rangel said. “OK, listen, we can work this out. All I want to do is get the people outside, please,” Rangel said. “Come out with your hands up. Come out the hallway. Hands up.”

“Don’t shoot him, don’t shoot him please!” The last voice heard in that video is believed to be Nestor Hernandez’s girlfriend.

Copyright 2022 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amarillo man was killed in a crash in Crosby County early Wednesday morning.
Amarillo man killed in Crosby County crash
Late Saturday night on 15th and Cleveland, Jesus Gonzalez got into a car accident. When he got...
‘He didn’t deserve this at all’: APD continues to search for suspect after man was shot in the neck
Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo has released more information to help identify the suspect...
Student Crime Stoppers: More information provided to help identify Avondale Elementary suspect
A man has died after being hit by a train late last night.
West Texas A&M University releases statement on student hit by train
A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died from a crash on the east side of Curry County.
Officials: Cannon Air Force Base Airman killed in crash

Latest News

Nashville-area voters say they are upset after hundreds of ballots were cast incorrectly.
Voters express anger over ballot errors
A life-size cast of Princess Diana's hand is going up for auction.
Life-size cast of Princess Diana's hand is up for auction
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
Ukraine: Russian shelling damaged nuclear plant power lines
GRAPHIC WARNING: Bodycam reveals new look at the deadly violence at a Dallas hospital last month.
GRAPHIC: Bodycam video released from deadly hospital shooting