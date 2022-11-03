Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

FIRST ALERT: Possible severe storms for Thursday into Friday

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe weather in the eastern ends...
The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe weather in the eastern ends of the area overnight Thursday into Friday.(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe weather in the eastern ends of the area overnight Thursday into Friday.

SPC Outlook for 11/3
SPC Outlook for 11/3(KFDA)

An aggressive low pressure system is expected to track through the area, setting up a dryline like set up, where areas off to the east will see heightened threats for severe weather, but those off to the west will be left with drier conditions.

The main hang up with this system is the timing. Storms are not expected to be firing up until around midnight, so most threats that pass through will happen very late, so it’s recommended to have your weather radios and First Alert weather app on your phone prepped and ready to go when you go to bed.

Severe threats for 11/3
Severe threats for 11/3(KFDA)

In terms of threats, there is an outside chance for tornadoes to form, however, the later storms fire, the lower those chances will be.

High winds and large hail will be the prevailing threats overnight. If storms move through at a higher speed, heavy rains won’t be something we worry about too much.

As we go into Friday, a cold front looks to push through the region, undercutting any severe weather threats, but cooling us down significantly for the day.

This is a rapidly changing situation, and this story will be updated as we go through the day.

Highs for 11/4
Highs for 11/4(KFDA)

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Do you have weather photos you want to share with us? Upload them here to be featured on our website and in our apps:

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amarillo man was killed in a crash in Crosby County early Wednesday morning.
Amarillo man killed in Crosby County crash
Late Saturday night on 15th and Cleveland, Jesus Gonzalez got into a car accident. When he got...
‘He didn’t deserve this at all’: APD continues to search for suspect after man was shot in the neck
Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo has released more information to help identify the suspect...
Student Crime Stoppers: More information provided to help identify Avondale Elementary suspect
A man has died after being hit by a train late last night.
West Texas A&M University releases statement on student hit by train
A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died from a crash on the east side of Curry County.
Officials: Cannon Air Force Base Airman killed in crash

Latest News

Looking Ahead to Tonight's Storms
Looking Ahead to Storms Tonight
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Watching Storms Tonight
Doppler Dave Eyes Storm Chances
weather
VIDEO: Weather Forecast with Dave Oliver 11/2