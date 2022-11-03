Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

FBI warns of ‘broad’ threat to synagogues in New Jersey

FILE - The FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the agency's...
FILE - The FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the agency's headquarters on June 14, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The FBI says it has received credible information about a threat to synagogues in New Jersey.

The FBI’s Newark office released a statement Thursday afternoon that characterizes it as a broad threat.

The statement urged synagogues to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility.” An official who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about the threat tells The Associated Press it was posted online and didn’t target a specific synagogue.

In Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop said police would be posted at the city’s seven synagogues and foot patrols would be added in the broader Jewish community.

In 2019, two assailants motivated by anti-Jewish hate killed three people in a kosher market in Jersey City, along with a police officer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amarillo man was killed in a crash in Crosby County early Wednesday morning.
Amarillo man killed in Crosby County crash
Late Saturday night on 15th and Cleveland, Jesus Gonzalez got into a car accident. When he got...
‘He didn’t deserve this at all’: APD continues to search for suspect after man was shot in the neck
Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo has released more information to help identify the suspect...
Student Crime Stoppers: More information provided to help identify Avondale Elementary suspect
A man has died after being hit by a train late last night.
West Texas A&M University releases statement on student hit by train
A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died from a crash on the east side of Curry County.
Officials: Cannon Air Force Base Airman killed in crash

Latest News

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin condemned North Korea’s recent missile launches.
US, South Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear weapons use
Carpet Tech collected about 500 cans of soup to donate to Meals on Wheels.
Carpet Tech collects 500 cans of soup to donate to Meals on Wheels
FILE - Film director Paul Haggis exits the courtroom for a lunch break, Wednesday, Oct. 19,...
Filmmaker Paul Haggis says he never forced himself on publicist
DPS are investigating a crash resulting a man dead and three injured near Hereford.
Dimmitt man dead, 3 injured after crash near Hereford