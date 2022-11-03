Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Tracks Weather Changes Ahead

By Dave Oliver
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have been breezy and mild with highs in the 70s lately, but a strong weather system will bring changes tonight. Our main concern is with the possibility of a strong storm or two during the overnight hors and we recommend people pay attention to your First Alert Weather Phone App and NOAA Weather Radio in case warnings are necessary, especially in eastern areas. Behind the system tomorrow, winds will shift from the north and bring much cooler air to the region with daytime temps in the 40s. As skies clear, Saturday morning lows may briefly dip below freezing.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Doppler Dave Eyes Storm Chances