Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Dimmitt man dead, 3 injured after crash near Hereford

DPS are investigating a crash resulting a man dead and three injured near Hereford.
DPS are investigating a crash resulting a man dead and three injured near Hereford.(Source: Gray News)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting a man dead and three injured near Hereford.

According to DPS, on Thursday at around 6:05 a.m., a semi driven by 52-year-old Rosendo Rodriguez was traveling south on US 385 towards the intersection with Walnut Road.

A car was traveling north on US 385 towards the intersection and preparing to turn west and an SUV was also traveling north behind the car. 

The release say the SUV hit the car from behind near the intersection, forcing the car into the southbound lane where it was hit head-on by the semi.

The semi traveled into the west ditch and hit multiple fixed objects before coming to rest in multiple pieces.

Rodriguez was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet car was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and is now in stable condition. The one passenger was also transported to a hospital with serious injuries and is in stable condition. The 6-year-old passenger was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amarillo man was killed in a crash in Crosby County early Wednesday morning.
Amarillo man killed in Crosby County crash
Late Saturday night on 15th and Cleveland, Jesus Gonzalez got into a car accident. When he got...
‘He didn’t deserve this at all’: APD continues to search for suspect after man was shot in the neck
Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo has released more information to help identify the suspect...
Student Crime Stoppers: More information provided to help identify Avondale Elementary suspect
A man has died after being hit by a train late last night.
West Texas A&M University releases statement on student hit by train
A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died from a crash on the east side of Curry County.
Officials: Cannon Air Force Base Airman killed in crash

Latest News

Carpet Tech collected about 500 cans of soup to donate to Meals on Wheels.
Carpet Tech collects 500 cans of soup to donate to Meals on Wheels
Police are investigating fake checks that Amarillo men have tried to use at banks in Clovis.
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
The next installment of lectures at the Panhandle War Memorial is this weekend.
Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center hosting lecture this weekend
Tomorrow is the final day for early voting for the Nov. 8 elections.
Polls are open: Last day for early voting is tomorrow