Dimmitt man dead, 3 injured after crash near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting a man dead and three injured near Hereford.

According to DPS, on Thursday at around 6:05 a.m., a semi driven by 52-year-old Rosendo Rodriguez was traveling south on US 385 towards the intersection with Walnut Road.

A car was traveling north on US 385 towards the intersection and preparing to turn west and an SUV was also traveling north behind the car.

The release say the SUV hit the car from behind near the intersection, forcing the car into the southbound lane where it was hit head-on by the semi.

The semi traveled into the west ditch and hit multiple fixed objects before coming to rest in multiple pieces.

Rodriguez was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet car was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and is now in stable condition. The one passenger was also transported to a hospital with serious injuries and is in stable condition. The 6-year-old passenger was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.