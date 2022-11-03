Carpet Tech collects 500 cans of soup to donate to Meals on Wheels

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Carpet Tech collected about 500 cans of soup to donate to Meals on Wheels.

Meals on Wheels delivers meals to homebound elderly and severely disabled people who can’t prepare adequate meals for themselves.

The carpet company teamed up with Meals on Wheels to help those in need.

Carpet Tech was asking for a donation of at least five cans of soup and was offering to donate customers a 15 percent discount on services.

Technicians collected cans from customers when they cleaned their carpets last month.

