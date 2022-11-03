Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen

Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m.(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl who went missing.

Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home Oct. 27 in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m.

Police say they think she is with someone unrelated to her, more than three years older and that she is in danger of harm or death.

She’s 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600, call 911 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THELOST.

Copyright 2022 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amarillo man was killed in a crash in Crosby County early Wednesday morning.
Amarillo man killed in Crosby County crash
Late Saturday night on 15th and Cleveland, Jesus Gonzalez got into a car accident. When he got...
‘He didn’t deserve this at all’: APD continues to search for suspect after man was shot in the neck
Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo has released more information to help identify the suspect...
Student Crime Stoppers: More information provided to help identify Avondale Elementary suspect
A man has died after being hit by a train late last night.
West Texas A&M University releases statement on student hit by train
A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died from a crash on the east side of Curry County.
Officials: Cannon Air Force Base Airman killed in crash

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
US Embassy officials visit Brittney Griner in Russian prison
43 million Americans set to restart student loan payments in January
The Amarillo Public Library will be offering free vaccines for COVID-19 at various clinics....
Amarillo Public Library offering free COVID-19 vaccines
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin condemned North Korea’s recent missile launches.
US, South Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear weapons use
The United Family is set to host a two-day holiday hiring event beginning Nov. 4 and continuing...
The United family to host two-day holiday hiring event