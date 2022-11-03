Amarillo Public Library offering free COVID-19 vaccines

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library will be offering free vaccines for COVID-19 at various clinics.

The clinics will be offering the vaccines starting Friday, Nov. 4, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the North Branch Library.

The next dates available are below:

Saturday, Nov 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Downtown Library.

Wednesday Nov. 9, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the East Branch Library.

Thursday, Nov. 10, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Northwest Branch Library.

Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Southwest Branch Library.

