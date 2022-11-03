Amarillo police: Donating money to people on roadways could cause wrecks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is warning drivers about the dangers of stopping in the roadway to donate money to people on the street.

APD said there’s an increase of people at intersections asking for donations, but there’s also an increase in people being hit by vehicles.

Police are advising the community of things to be mindful of while on the road:

It is dangerous and illegal to give money to people because it disrupts the normal flow of traffic and could cause wrecks.

Some panhandlers may take advantage of people with good hearts.

There are safer ways to donate that provide agencies that work directly with people in the community who are in need of help

Donating to local charities ensures the money is going to services that will help those in need.

APD said the need is real, but to not donate on the streets because of the safety hazards.

For a list of nonprofits in Amarillo that work directly with the people in need of food or housing, call APD at (806) 378-4257.

