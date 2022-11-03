Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Connected network currently being built for broadband connectivity(KFDA: City of Amarillo)
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Connected, which is currently being built, will bring broadband connectivity to those in Amarillo who do not currently have it.

The digital divide is not new but covid amplified it showing how essential the internet is.

“The digital divide is not a new thing, it’s been around for a long time but obviously the impact of covid and the new norms that have come out of the post-pandemic world have not only shined a spotlight on those who don’t have connectivity but it’s amplified the impact of not having that connectivity,” says Rich Gagnon, Assistant City Manager and CIO, City of Amarillo.

The network will be fiber-optic, connecting to 23-thousand homes, apartments, government buildings, and businesses in north Amarillo.

“It’s not just good for residents but it’s also good for business,” says Gagnon. “They’re not just connecting homes they’re providing connectivity to businesses in areas that today don’t have adequate broadband. Council has brought $4.5 billion of business and thousands of jobs. We have to be continually developing the workforce that draws those kinds of businesses to the panhandle. Giving broadband connectivity allows us to do that from students to adults.”

The whole goal is to close the digital divide so the plan will be at no cost to citizens who need financial help.

The city has been working on a broadband access plan for months to support areas with low internet connection and low-income families.

“It’ll provide $30 a month for basic internet and we built our contract such that the base level plan AT&T provides is 100 meg both directions and it’s $30 a month,” says Gagnon. “This really helps those families that just can’t afford broadband connectivity.”

In January the first homes will be connected and over the next 18 to 36 months the project is estimated to be completed.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

