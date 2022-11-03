Who's Hiring?
AAMW gave over 800 free microchips to help keep animals off the streets and out of shelters

Vdeo: AAMW gave over 800 free microchips to help keep animals off the streets and out of shelters
By Nicole Williams
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare provided free pet microchips for over 800 animals.

The shelter says these chips help provide families with the ease of mind if their beloved family pet were to become lost.

“If the animal is running around, one of our officers picks it up. Our officers all have scanners in their trucks, they scan that animal. They call on the chip to the chip company, get the information, take the dog straight home,” said Kristopher Shaffer, assistant director of AAMW.

With more pets in the area microchipped, the shelter is also able to reduce over crowding.

“It helps keep animals out of the shelter. The dog never comes here and it helps with our overcrowding problems. It helps us to get them off the street and get them home faster,” said Shaffer.

AAMW says chipping pets is the best way to keep track of your pet in an emergency.

“Animals that are gonna get out, they’re gonna get out but if they have identification, to get them back quickly. It’s worth not having the heartache of losing your pet, because that chip is gonna it’s not forever identification,” said Shaffer.

AAMW still has many pets available for adoption as well, and encourages those interested to stop by.

