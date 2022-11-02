West Texas A&M football team loses fourth conference game of the season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M football team is coming off an extremely tough loss over the weekend.

The buffs fell to Western New Mexico 41 to 37. Today, coach Hunter Hughes spoke to the media about the performance with a somewhat somber tone as his team drops to 3-4 in conference play. That’s the team’s most losses in conference play since 2018.

“It just hurts. It’s painful.” Head coach Hunter Hughes said on Monday. “There’s a lot on the line and our kids feel pain and I feel it for them. It’s hard to come in this morning and talk to them. Sometimes you can really bust your --- in life and expect to do really good things and it just doesn’t happen for you, but you have to keep living you have to regroup and keep doing it.”

