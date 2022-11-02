Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

West Texas A&M football team loses fourth conference game of the season

VIDEO: West Texas A&M football team loses fourth conference game of the season
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M football team is coming off an extremely tough loss over the weekend.

The buffs fell to Western New Mexico 41 to 37. Today, coach Hunter Hughes spoke to the media about the performance with a somewhat somber tone as his team drops to 3-4 in conference play. That’s the team’s most losses in conference play since 2018.

“It just hurts. It’s painful.” Head coach Hunter Hughes said on Monday. “There’s a lot on the line and our kids feel pain and I feel it for them. It’s hard to come in this morning and talk to them. Sometimes you can really bust your --- in life and expect to do really good things and it just doesn’t happen for you, but you have to keep living you have to regroup and keep doing it.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died after being hit by a train late last night.
West Texas A&M University releases statement on student hit by train
Amarillo police have released new information on the shooting at Avondale park that happened...
Amarillo Police: 15-year-old shot at Avondale park
Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
The Amarillo Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating a fatal crash.
APD investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle
A crash has occurred at I-40 and Bell involving a motorcycle.
Crash involving motorcycle on I-40 and Bell

Latest News

Raiders take on Pecos in playoff opener.
Randall Raiders volleyball team takes playoff opener against Pecos
Kameron Brown and Coach Mims at practice ahead of their matchup with Plainview.
Goat of the Week: Kameron Brown
Middle School football championships
Stream middle school football championships here
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Adam Naron, Hereford Head Football Coach