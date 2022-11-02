Who's Hiring?
Tracking some warm temperatures

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT
As you head into a Wednesday, we’re expecting a repeat of our Tuesday. Unseasonably warm temperatures will be seen, with highs in the mid to upper 70s nearly area wide, partly sunny skies and stout breezes out of the south at 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 possible at times. Unfortunately, winds won’t be letting up as we head into the nighttime hours. Next up in the forecast, we’re tracking a low pressure system that could bring severe weather to the eastern panhandles Thursday night into Friday, however there’s several things that have to fall into place before we get too confident about said chances.

Don’t forget to set those clocks back one hour on Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday (11/6)!

