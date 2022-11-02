Randall Raiders volleyball team takes playoff opener against Pecos

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The volleyball playoffs are officially underway. The Randall Raiders made the trip out to Lubbock Coronado for a neutral site game against the Pecos Eagles.

The Raiders got a huge boost from Jordyn Gove who had a statement game to open the postseason and helped lead the Raiders to a 3-0 match victory. The team will play the winner of Fabens High and the Young Women’s STEAM Research & Preparatory Academy later this week in area play.

Watch the highlights above.

