Randall Raiders coach Gaylon Selman speaks on going into playoffs and loss to Hereford

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders are heading for an open week to end the season. They now look towards the playoffs after last week’s loss to Hereford. The raiders could’ve locked up the outright district title but fell to the Whitefaces who picked up their first win of the season.

Raiders head coach Gaylon Selman talked today about what went wrong for Randall and offered praise for Hereford’s performance.

“First off, hats off to Hereford.” Selman said. “Hereford played great. They played like a team that had everything to play for. They were inspired and they played an ubleiveablely good game. Yeah, we didn’t help ourselves any, but man, hats off to Hereford becuase they played great. From the get go, anybody in this district can beat anybody and Hereford can play. Hey, we gotta learn from those mistakes. What did we do tonight? What did we not do? What did we do? Focus on that a little bit and move on, get ready for week one of playoffs.”

The raiders will patiently await the next week of games to find out their playoff opponent. Randall can still claim that outright district title, but only if Canyon loses to Pampa this week. Tune into the Wrap Up friday night at 11 on NewsChannel10 Too for scores and highlights as a number of teams wrap things up.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.