Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Randall Raiders coach Gaylon Selman speaks on going into playoffs and loss to Hereford

VIDEO: Randall Raiders coach Gaylon Selman speaks on going into playoffs and loss to Hereford
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:37 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders are heading for an open week to end the season. They now look towards the playoffs after last week’s loss to Hereford. The raiders could’ve locked up the outright district title but fell to the Whitefaces who picked up their first win of the season.

Raiders head coach Gaylon Selman talked today about what went wrong for Randall and offered praise for Hereford’s performance.

“First off, hats off to Hereford.” Selman said. “Hereford played great. They played like a team that had everything to play for. They were inspired and they played an ubleiveablely good game. Yeah, we didn’t help ourselves any, but man, hats off to Hereford becuase they played great. From the get go, anybody in this district can beat anybody and Hereford can play. Hey, we gotta learn from those mistakes. What did we do tonight? What did we not do? What did we do? Focus on that a little bit and move on, get ready for week one of playoffs.”

The raiders will patiently await the next week of games to find out their playoff opponent. Randall can still claim that outright district title, but only if Canyon loses to Pampa this week. Tune into the Wrap Up friday night at 11 on NewsChannel10 Too for scores and highlights as a number of teams wrap things up.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died after being hit by a train late last night.
West Texas A&M University releases statement on student hit by train
Amarillo police have released new information on the shooting at Avondale park that happened...
Amarillo Police: 15-year-old shot at Avondale park
Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
The Amarillo Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating a fatal crash.
APD investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle
A crash has occurred at I-40 and Bell involving a motorcycle.
Crash involving motorcycle on I-40 and Bell

Latest News

Bushland and Littlefield face off in playoff opener.
Bushland Falcons volleyball team advances to area round with win over Littlefield
Raiders take on Pecos in playoff opener.
Randall Raiders volleyball team takes playoff opener against Pecos
Kameron Brown and Coach Mims at practice ahead of their matchup with Plainview.
Goat of the Week: Kameron Brown
Coach Hunter Hughes reacts to fourth district loss.
West Texas A&M football team loses fourth conference game of the season