Panhandle Community Services help uninsured members of the Amarillo community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services has partnered with the Amarillo Public Library to help uninsured members in the community get insurance coverage.

The Open Enrollment period for health insurance purchased through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace started on Nov. 1 and will continue through Jan. 15.

A few Saturday’s during the Open Enrollment period, certified Health Care Navigators will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at various APL locations to help people understand, apply for, and enroll in Medicaid and Marketplace insurance.

They will also be helping people discover low-cost options and tax credits available through the Marketplace.

Director of Library Services, Amanda Barrera says Amarillo Public Library is proud to continue the partnership with Panhandle Community Services, “Insurance coverage saves lives, and PCS-certified healthcare navigators can help people find their way through a complex system.”

