Officials: Cannon Air Force Base Airman killed in crash

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died from a crash on the east side of Curry County.

According to the release, the crash happened today on Highway 60/84.

The name of the airman will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

Officials say the details surrounding the death are still under investigation.

