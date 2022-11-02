Who's Hiring?
Officials: Cannon Air Force Base Airman killed in crash

A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died from a crash on the east side of Curry County.
A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died from a crash on the east side of Curry County.(Source: Gray News)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died from a crash on the east side of Curry County.

According to the release, the crash happened today on Highway 60/84.

The name of the airman will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

Officials say the details surrounding the death are still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

