Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Kidnapped 6-year-old reunites with mom after more than 2 months, police say

Jorge “Jojo” Morales reunites with his mom Yanet Leal Concepcion at Miami International Airport. (Source: WSVN)
By WSVN staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WSVN) – A 6-year-old boy is back with his mother in south Florida after being kidnapped by his father and grandmother, police said.

Jorge “Jojo” Morales was flown into Miami International Airport Tuesday night.

He was reported missing in late August.

On Sunday, Jorge was spotted in a Walmart – in Canada.

His mother, Yanet Leal Concepcion, spent the past two months helping the FBI and local authorities with the search.

The father and grandmother have been taken into police custody.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died after being hit by a train late last night.
West Texas A&M University releases statement on student hit by train
Late Saturday night on 15th and Cleveland, Jesus Gonzalez got into a car accident. When he got...
‘He didn’t deserve this at all’: APD continues to search for suspect after man was shot in the neck
Officials are investigating the cause of a car fire at a Potter County home early this morning....
Potter County officials investigating cause of car fire
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help with an aggravated assault case that happened at the...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help with aggravated assault case
Law Enforcement are investigating after a Mclean woman died from a confirmed animal attack this...
Texas Rangers: McLean woman’s death confirmed to be animal attack

Latest News

FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
Dan and Tanya Snyder hire firm to explore sale of Washington Commanders
Tensions are on the rise in North Korea amid missile launches.
South Korea responds to North Korea missile launches
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
White House: North Korea covertly shipping artillery to Russia
FILE - People take photos of U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Washington....
Abortion-rights protesters briefly interrupt Supreme Court
FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine. After saying it was backing out,...
Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports