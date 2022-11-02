High schoolers invited to perform with WT marching band for last football game

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Area high school band members are invited to perform with the West Texas A&M University’s marching band for the last game.

The Sound of West Texas Marching Band will perform during the game, which starts at 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the Buffalo Stadium in Canyon.

For each high school student who goes, game tickets will be provided for them. Students are asked to bring their instrument and a flip folder.

The band will warm up at 5:00 p.m. on the practice field on the northwest side of the stadium. The pregame on-the-field time is at 5:48 p.m.

At halftime, the band will include a “Lights-Out” performance by the WT band.

For more details on how to play with the band, contact Dr. BJ Brooks at bbrooks@wtamu.edu or call (806) 420-2862.

