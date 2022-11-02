Who's Hiring?
Health care experts warn against ‘triple-demic’ this flu season

By Nicole Williams
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Health experts are warning against a ‘triple-demic’ this flu season.

“They had searched in the southern hemisphere in response to that behavior and we expect they’re likely going to do that here as well,” said Dr. Rodney Young, professor and chair, Department of Family and Community Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the U.S. will follow South America’s trend for a more severe flu season.

“Going off the data out of South America, which is what the CDC goes off of the rates were real in bad South America so we just kind of follow that,” Mark Vogler, pharmacist at Martin-Tipton Pharmacy.

Adding to the flu season is COVID-19 and RSV impacting young children the most.

“When you pair the fact that even though COVID is not at the level that has been, it’s not gone, as well as things like RSV circulating, all of that can really strain our resources as a health care system,” said Young.

Doctors say washing your hands and being vaccinated if you choose are the best measures to prevent illness and spreading it to those more vulnerable like young children.

“The vaccine doesn’t make you bulletproof, but it does make it less likely that you’ll have that more severe experience of illness, particularly that lingers in that situation,” said Young.

Going into holidays, and gathering these measures will protect elder family members as well.

“The people around them, like if you’re a caregiver, or you’re gonna go see grandma for Thanksgiving, or anything like that, you want to protect them,” Vogler said.

