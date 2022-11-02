Gruver ISD teacher awarded First-Year Teacher Grant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Cultural Trust has awarded a Gruver ISD first-year teacher with a $1,500 grant.

Allen Daniel, a Gruver ISD first-year teacher has been awarded a $1,500 grant from Texas Cultural Trust to use on professional development, classroom enrichment, school supplies, field trips and additional resources to enhance the quality of arts education.

Texas Culture Trust is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to be the leading voice for the arts in education, advocacy and economic impact in Texas.

The First-Year Teacher grants were awarded to only nine people and are used to assist with the expenses associated with completing the first year of teaching at a public school.

“During their first year in a classroom teachers have the responsibility of educating students on required subject matter and social and emotional learning, while discovering their own voice as an educator,” says Heidi Marquez Smith, Texas Cultural Trust Chief Executive Officer. “We are honored to provide nine recipients with funds to enhance their important work in the classroom and bolster arts education for students in areas with minimal access to the arts.”

Recipients of this $1,500 one-time award are entering their first year of teaching, under contract with a Title I campus and are TEA-certified as an arts educator.

The First-Year Teacher Grant is offered on an annual basis and will reopen for application in June 2023.

For more information on the Texas Cultural Trust, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.