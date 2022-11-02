Goat of the Week: Kameron Brown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kameron Brown has certainly proven he can power through whatever is thrown his way on and off the football field. Some consider him the most talented player in the panhandle. It’s one of the reasons he’s become such a great emotional leader for the Palo Duro Dons.

“I had people ahead of me and they would tell me they’ve seen leadership qualities in me, but I had never really seen it in myself” Brown said. “When Coach Mims came he kind of brought in that perspective.”

“He’s been the heartbeat of our team.” Hed coach Eric Mims said. “I think he leads us in touchdowns, he leads us in sacks. He has a voice in our locker room as one of our captains and one of our leaders to be able to speak to the team and to be able to encourage his teammates and younger guys.”

Brown has been a captain for three straight seasons for the Dons. A model student with a 3.8 GPA and a member of the national honor society and the Dons leadership program. Coach Eric Mims and Brown have a special bond that dates back to when coach himself was a Palo Duro student.

“He’s like a second dad to me.” Brown said of Coach Mims. “I mean, he’s close to my family and we value him just like he’s one of our own.”

“His dad and I graduated in the same class of 2000.” Mims said. “Me and Kenneth Brown, we were good friends in high school and remain friends to this day, so... it was a special bond coming back and then being able to coach him. It was a privilege and to get to groom him these last two years knowing that he’s gonna be a college football player and he’s gonna go on to be a successful young man and come back and be a positive contributor to society.”

Brown’s talent, both on and off the field, makes him a shining example of a star high school football player as he looks to help lead the dons back to the postseason.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.