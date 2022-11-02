Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Girl, 15, charged with fatal high-speed hit-and-run crash in Green Bay

The Green Bay girl is charged as an adult with 1st-degree reckless homicide as the mother of one of her passengers plans for his funeral. (Source: WBAY)
By Scott Koral and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A 15-year-old girl in Wisconsin is facing charges in connection to a fatal crash that killed a 17-year-old boy.

The girl was charged as an adult in court Tuesday afternoon with reckless homicide, hit and run, and taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, WBAY reported.

The criminal complaint states she was driving a Toyota Corolla, speeding between 116.5 mph and 123.4 mph, in a 35-mph zone, according to calculations by a member of the Green Bay Police Department’s traffic crash reconstruction unit based on security videos from businesses at the corners of that intersection.

The teen is accused of hitting a gray sedan in an intersection and then crashing head-on into another car stopped at a traffic light.

The driver of the gray sedan told police he had a green light and didn’t see any traffic when he started to go into the intersection and the Corolla crashed into the front of his car. He believes the Corolla then swerved and hit a stopped car head-on.

The Corolla spun around twice before it stopped down the block.

According to WBAY, witnesses said they saw a group of teens get out of the car and leave in another vehicle, but a passenger in the seat behind the driver was hanging out the door.

The 17-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital, 40 minutes after the first 911 call.

The Corolla left at the scene led police to the girl’s mother, who realized her car was missing about an hour before the crash. She said her daughter took her car without her permission.

Officers caught up with the 15-year-old the next day when she was treated at the hospital for a broken arm.

The teen told officers she didn’t stay at the crash scene because she was scared.

We are not identifying the teen driver because there’s a chance the case could get sent down to juvenile court. Her next appearance before a judge is Nov. 9.

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died after being hit by a train late last night.
West Texas A&M University releases statement on student hit by train
Late Saturday night on 15th and Cleveland, Jesus Gonzalez got into a car accident. When he got...
‘He didn’t deserve this at all’: APD continues to search for suspect after man was shot in the neck
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help with an aggravated assault case that happened at the...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help with aggravated assault case
Officials are investigating the cause of a car fire at a Potter County home early this morning....
Potter County officials investigating cause of car fire
Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo has released more information to help identify the suspect...
Student Crime Stoppers: More information provided to help identify Avondale Elementary suspect

Latest News

World Championship Ranch Rodeo
Tickets available for 2022 World Championship Ranch Rodeo
The symbol for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
Musk: People banned from Twitter won’t be restored for weeks
Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is set to host their 14th Annual Candy Buy Back...
Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics to host 14th Annual Candy Buy Back event
FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 21,...
Fed unleashes another big rate hike but hints at a pullback
The shooter will receive life in prison for fatally shooting 17 people at Parkland's Marjory...
Families get their say before Parkland shooter is sentenced