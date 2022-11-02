Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Doppler Dave Eyes Storm Chances

By Dave Oliver
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Breezy and mild weather across the area today will return tomorrow with highs in the low 70s but winds gusting over 30mph. A strong approaching upper level system will bring a chance of late night storms to parts of the area tomorrow night before cooler air seeps in on Friday. A few storms could possibly be strong tomorrow night before the cooler air keeps highs in the 50s on Friday and near freezing Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died after being hit by a train late last night.
West Texas A&M University releases statement on student hit by train
Late Saturday night on 15th and Cleveland, Jesus Gonzalez got into a car accident. When he got...
‘He didn’t deserve this at all’: APD continues to search for suspect after man was shot in the neck
Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo has released more information to help identify the suspect...
Student Crime Stoppers: More information provided to help identify Avondale Elementary suspect
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help with an aggravated assault case that happened at the...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help with aggravated assault case
Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of...
‘Planet killer’ asteroid spotted in sun’s glare, scientists say

Latest News

weather
VIDEO: Weather Forecast with Dave Oliver 11/2
Wednesday Weather with Shelden 11/2
Wednesday Weather with Shelden 11/2
Shelden Web Graphic
Tracking some warm temperatures
Doppler Dave Tracks Breezy But Mild November Weather