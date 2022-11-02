Doppler Dave Eyes Storm Chances

Breezy and mild weather across the area today will return tomorrow with highs in the low 70s but winds gusting over 30mph. A strong approaching upper level system will bring a chance of late night storms to parts of the area tomorrow night before cooler air seeps in on Friday. A few storms could possibly be strong tomorrow night before the cooler air keeps highs in the 50s on Friday and near freezing Saturday morning.

