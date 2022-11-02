Consulate of Mexico in Albuquerque to visit Amarillo this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Consulate of Mexico in Albuquerque will be visiting Amarillo later this week.

The days are on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Nov. 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. a the Wesley Community Center, located at 1615 S. Robert St.

They help with passports, license plates, voting credentials, and with copies of certified birth certificates.

Make your appointment now by calling 1-424-309-0009 or visiting their website at citias.sre.gob.mx

For more details, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.